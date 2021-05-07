Nihilent ushers change with new brand campaign

07 May,2021

By Our Staff

Nihilent, the global consulting and change management organisation, has launched a new multimedia brand campaign – ‘Humanizing Technology’. The new brand campaign with the premise that technology must elevate the human experience to be truly relevant.

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by HyperCollective, a division of Nihilent-led by K V Sridhar ‘Pops’, Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent.

Said LC Singh, Director & Executive Vice Chairman, Nihilent: “Our intention at Nihilent is to humanize every business and technological transformation across the globe. Whether it is interactions with the physical world or the dynamic digital experiences of always-on life, we are ensuring that human aspirations and goals take the center stage.”

Added Minoo D Dastur, President & CEO, Nihilent: “The reason to do this now is that technology and businesses need to evolve and made responsive to human emotions for the larger purpose of enriching the overall human experience.”

Said Pops: “Nihilent is at the forefront of ushering in this change through this bold new approach of putting humanity at the centre of all things to create a richer human experience. Technology is the enabling part that needs to constantly evolve.”