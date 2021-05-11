NBA organises Covid-19 vax camp for mediapersons

11 May,2021

By Our Staff

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp for media persons belonging to various news channels. The camp is being held near Film City in Noida.

In a press statement, Rajat Sharma, President, News Broadcasters Association (NBA), has thanked the UP CM for arranging this vaccination camp. Said Sharma: “Noida is a big centre for national electronic media and most of the TV journalists and camerapersons belonging to news channels, toil day and night to bring news about Covid-19 pandemic to viewers across the country. These media persons work and live here. I had requested the Chief Minister to start vaccination of media persons on priority basis because they face health hazards while interviewing Covid-19 patients, relatives, doctors and other health workers. They are among our frontline Covid-19 warriors and need vaccination en masse.”