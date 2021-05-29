Mobile Premier League unveils new video

28 May,2021

By Our Staff

Mobile Premier League, Esports and skill gaming platform, has launched its ‘Daya ko apna game pata hain! Kya aapko apna pata hain?’, which is an interesting video released on all their social media platforms.

This is MPL’s campaign based on the insight that digital gamers try a lot of games before they find the game they are good at and then stick to it. This campaign utilised popular celebrities who have found what they are good at, to land the point that on MPL the gamers can find out what they are good at from the 60+ games spread across multiple categories such as fantasy, casual, eSports and many others.