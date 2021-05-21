Mi India launches ad for vacuum cleaner

By Our Staff

Xiaomi’s franchise store for mobile phones and ecosystem products, Mi India, has launched a campaign for its new vacuum cleaner, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P. The campaign features stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath with the tagline ‘Mast Admi’ with a mast gadget!

Said a communiqué: The lockdowns across many cities has made a lot of families seek out gadgets that can help automate & reduce their workload at home. One of those gadgets that’s getting a lot of interest is the Robot vacuum cleaner which can autonomously clean homes with minimal assistance by the members of the household. our aim is to bring premium cutting edge technology for everyone, enabling consumers to enjoy a better life. While our mission is to make quality technology accessible, we also strive to communicate technology in a way that is interesting and easily understandable. With this campaign too, we are trying to address the questions that our fans and consumers might have regarding the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P.