MediaCom strengths top deck

04 May,2021

By Our Staff

GroupM agency MediaCom has announced the appointments of Shekhar Sharma and Averill Sequeria. Sharma will take the role of Managing Partner (North & East), while Sequeria will be joining as the Chief Product Officer.

Said Navin Khemka, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom South Asia: “The media landscape is accelerating and ever-evolving. We want to continue to build on our strong track record of helping brands build campaigns that deliver results. Today brands want to communicate quickly and effectively, and we believe that together with our new appointments, we will be able to deliver more powerful work for our clients. With having Shekhar and Averill as a part of our team, I am convinced that they’re uniquely positioned to successfully drive the company and are here to put their best foot forward towards offering the best solution to our clients and strengthening our portfolio.”