Linu John joins MotoCorp business at Publicis Media

07 May,2021

By Our Staff

Publicis Media has announced the appointment of Linu John as head at Platform HMCL. Platform HMCL is built to cater integrated media offerings for its client Hero MotoCorp. The unit consists of a team that manages media planning and buying, along with providing dynamic content, analytics, data, activation, performance and programmatic solutions.

Said Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India: “Platform HMCL aims to deliver strong business outcome and grow brand impact. Given the dynamic nature of media environment it will be crucial to continue driving experimental solutions backed by data, technology and analytics to provide business outcomes. Known for her extensive skill sets and experience, we are confident that Linu will lead the mandate by concentrating on integrated planning, business growth of HMC and digital transformation for HMCL.”

Added John: “Being agile in learning helps people to evolve in life and overcome difficult situations. It’s the mantra that helps me to be competitive and impactful. With the same aim, I join the Hero MotoCorp business at Publicis Media. I look forward to expanding Platform HMCL capabilities and drive high momentum for the business.”