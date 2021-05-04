Leads Brand Connect films with Shilpa Shetty for Nourish

Nourish of BL food products company announced the launch of a series of television commercials starring Shilpa Shetty. The TVCs created by Leads Brand Connect will roll out through TV, print and digital media in the coming months. With the tagline ‘Sadharan Chodo, Nutrition Chuno’, the ads emphasize the virtues of good eating and healthy living.

Said Ashish Khandelwal, Executive Director, BL Agro: “Nourish is a young brand, which has received an overwhelming response in a very short span of time. With Nourish, our vision is to provide healthy, good quality and nutritional food products all across the country. While the TVC is creating awareness, we are simultaneously working to expand our distribution network to pan India levels so that we can take the goodness of Nourish to each and every household in India.”

Added Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, Leads Brand Connect: “With Shilpa on board, brand Nourish aims to occupy the space of high nutrition food products offering many health benefits to the consumers. Hence the positioning was created around the promise “Saadharan Chhodo, Nutrition Chuno”. But the challenge was to communicate this fact in an innovative and engaging manner. To distinguish the brand from regular cooking commercials, we decided to take the comic way”.