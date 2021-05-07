Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India

By Our Staff

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has announced the reveal of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Developed by Krafton, the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

Notes a communique: “Krafton will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later.”