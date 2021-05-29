KKR backed EuroKids Group unveils new identity

28 May,2021

By Our Staff

EuroKids Group, backed by global investment firm KKR, unveils its new identity ‘Lighthouse Learning Private Ltd.’ The new identity reflects the company’s vision to be a high quality educational platform which offers the best educational experiences through its various brands.

Said Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning: “As we focus on an emergent future, we are embracing change in the form of a new identity. We offer high quality education to over 150,000 children every day across our 1,200+ pre-schools and 38 K-12 schools. Our child-first, outcome-driven approach emboldened with our new vision will continue to seek the highest benchmark in learning. However, our greatest joy will always lie in witnessing how education ignites a sense of curiosity – not only in young minds but in the education community and in shaping who we are. Lighthouse Learning will serve as a guiding beacon in setting new standards in education and driving new strategic initiatives for the organisation. Like a lighthouse, we strive to guide our students towards being change-makers of tomorrow.”