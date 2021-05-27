Kavita Kamath joins Wondrlab as Group CD

26 May,2021

By Our Staff

Wondrlab, has bolstered its creative team by announcing the bringing in of Kavita Kamath as Group Creative Director. In her new role, Kamath will report to Amit Akali, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Wondrlab.

At Wondrlab, Kamath will lead creative integration and content creation on a large set of key accounts.

Welcoming Kamath on board, Amit Akali, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, said, “Being platform-first, we’re a very different kind of a start-up and therefore hire people with unique skillsets. The coming days are full of opportunities and I am sure someone senior and experienced like Kavita will help us make the most of it. At her level, she’s not expected to bring just skillsets to the table but also a mindset. While she’s from an art background, she’s very comfortable handling a huge team. She has worked on tech platform brands like Google and done truly integrated work – more importantly, she believes in what we are trying to achieve here and is looking at it as an entrepreneurial opportunity. I’ve been in talks with her for a couple of years now and am looking forward to finally working with her. She’s going to be working out of Delhi and Mumbai, reporting to me. Here’s expecting a lot of ‘Wondr’ from her.”

Kamath has nearly 16 years of experience, a large part of which she gathered at MullenLowe Lintas, where she spent a decade.

About her new role, Kamath said: “There is a more holistic approach to marketing and brand communication now, and the way forward is integrated solutions to keep brand conversations going meaningfully. I had been following WYP’s work for some time. What interested me was the integrated approach with which ideas were curated and the platform-first solutions to help brands with effective communication. The work on Diageo and Tanishq, to name two of many, has been truly refreshing. I’m thrilled to be a part of the WYP and Wondrlab family and look forward to doing some exciting work.”