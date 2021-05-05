Hyper Connect Asia partners with Ceat

05 May,2021

By Our Staff

Ceat Specialty, the off-highway tyre brand of RPG group, has chosen Hyper Connect Asia as their digital agency of record. Hyper Connect Asia will be responsible for the end-to-end digital marketing mandate of CEAT Specialty in Europe and India. The brand partnership will primarily focus on digital communication of the OTR and agriculture tyre categories of CEAT Specialty.

Said Vijay Gambhire, Chief Executive – CEAT Specialty: “Europe is a key market for OHT business, and initial acceptance of our products and services has been very good. In order to further build on the initial momentum, we realise our digital communication will play a key role in our efforts to connect with our end customers. We want a capable and creative digital marketing agency, and Hyper connect fits the bill.”

Added Ankur Pujari, Co-Founder & Business Lead, Hyper Connect Asia: “Our team is upbeat to be associated with a legacy brand name like CEAT (RPG group) and partner with them in their India and Europe growth story. As a young and growing digital marketing player, we are always enthusiastic about exploring brand innovations and the challenges that tag along with it. Associating with such great brands enables us to scale up our expertise and understand the dynamics of the local and international consumer behaviour. It also strengthens our foothold in one more sector.”