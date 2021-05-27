Hubhopper Studio bands together with Hungama Music

26 May,2021

By Our Staff

Hubhopper Studio, podcast creation and hosting platform, has collaborated with Hungama Music to extend the reach of its podcast library. The collaboration will enable Hungama Music’s users to access Hubhopper Studio’s podcasts with just a click of a button.

Said Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO, Hubhopper: “We are pleased to have joined hands with Hungama, one of the best in the Indian industry regarding music OTTs and apps. This collaboration is a win-win for both parties involved. Now, it will be easier for Hungama users to bank in on 4000+ podcasts in our line-up and enjoy listening to them without any issues. At the same time, we will also benefit from Hungama’s extensive user base, which will allow us to amplify our presence in the world of audio streaming and podcasts”.

Added Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media: “We are glad to offer Hubhopper’s content to our users. Consumers are increasingly seeking audio content that is exclusive, differentiated and enhance their music streaming experience. The addition of these podcasts to our library is in sync with our plan of providing our users interactive audio content that gives them more value for the time spent on our platform and makes the overall experience highly engaging. We also intend to offer over 1000 hours of original audio programming to our users by the end of the year.”