HiveMinds appointed digital agency for CoinSwitch Kuber

12 May,2021

By Our Staff

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World, has been appointed by CoinSwitch Kuber, the cryptocurrency investment platform as its digital agency. The account will be handled by the HiveMinds team based out of Bengaluru.

Said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO at CoinSwitch Kuber: “The demand for cryptocurrencies has been strong across the country, predominantly amongst upwardly mobile Indians. On the back of this demand, we too have grown 350x in the last 3 months. To support this growth and enhance our digital footprint, CoinSwitch Kuber is happy to have HiveMinds as its digital partner, who comes with a proven track record of driving customer acquisition through innovation in digital.”

Added Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds: “We are delighted to partner with CoinSwitch and lead the change in crypto. In the last 11 years of our existence, we’ve partnered to etch the growth story of many promising start-ups that have now become unicorns and continue to bring pride to the Indian startup ecosystem. CoinSwitch Kuber is all set to change the way the digitally savvy Indians are learning to invest and trade in crypto currencies. We are confident that together we’ll scale to new heights in the coming months.”