Havas Media Group launches Meaningful Marketplaces

06 May,2021

By Our Staff

Havas Media Group has announces the launch of Meaningful Marketplaces, a new way of investing in trusted news sources and minority-owned and operated media. Built from a consumer-first perspective, Meaningful Marketplaces will provide, as per a communique, a direct connection to trusted, influential, and engaging media curated by humans and never machines. Havas Media Group’s roster of clients will have access to this new offering globally.

Said James Gyngell, Global Managing Director of Partnerships at Havas Media Group: “Meaningful Media has never been more important. To thrive, it needs an equitable and self-sustaining ecosystem. We developed Meaningful Marketplaces to function as that ecosystem, ensuring transparency for all stakeholders and investing for positive change. Launching first with MediaMath, Pubmatic and Magnite, we invite all participants in the industry to join us.”

It will be interesting to see which publications in India would qualify to earn investments as ‘meaningful marketplaces’.