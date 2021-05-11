Grofers launches digital film as tribute to mothers

11 May,2021

By Our Staff

Grofers has launched its digital campaign – #HeroesRaiseHeroes. The campaign aims at celebrating the real contribution and strength of mothers of all frontline warriors. #HeroesRaiseHeroes is now live across all social media channels of the company including, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Notes a communique: “The campaign highlights the strong upbringing of mothers who have enabled the frontline warriors in the country to aid and support the nation amidst the pandemic. The film is a celebration and salute to those courageous souls who continue to inspire millions with their efforts in these dire times. Grofers has also committed itself to provide necessary support and serve the households in need during the second wave of the pandemic.”