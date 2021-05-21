Grapes Digital bags PR mandate for Mankind

21 May,2021

By Our Staff

Mankind Pharma has appointed Grapes Digital to handle its PR mandate. Grapes Digital’s Delhi office will be responsible for public relations strategy, planning and execution for Mankind Pharma and the seven brands under the corporate brand. The agency will strengthen Mankind Pharma’s core brand value through an integrated communications approach combining strategic counselling and communication, media advocacy, crisis management and driving thought leadership in the pharma and healthcare space.

Said Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma: “We are extremely happy to associate with Grapes Digital as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging Grapes Digital’s expertise and long standing experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and connect with the target audience. We are confident this partnership will help us communicate our purpose as a brand and build the vision.”

Added Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO, Grapes Digital: “We are delighted that our deep and extensive understanding of corporate communications and a strong team have helped us win the mandate for Mankind Pharma, in their communication journey. We are keen on delivering result-oriented strategies and are delighted to leverage this association.”