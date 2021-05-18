Fortis launches social media wellness drive for senior citizens

18 May,2021

By Our Staff

Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC), the Bengaluru-based senior living community operator, has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to launch a mental wellness initiative titled #ReachOut. The objective of the 10-day social media-led initiative is to provide senior citizens with free and easy access to experts who can provide them with counselling, therapy and no-judgment confidential conversations.

Said Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities: “Even after a year of the pandemic, mental health is a topic that is not discussed much. We believe that mental wellness is an integral part of overall wellness, a primary driver of positive ageing, and have always created space and opportunities for our residents to retain charge of their lives. In these difficult times, when seniors staying on their own are feeling lonely, isolated, overwhelmed and hopeless, this initiative in association with Fortis Healthcare, one of India’s most reputed healthcare service providers, will encourage them to open up and reach out for help.”

Added Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental health Programme: “It’s important that we understand the need to make mental health a priority for everyone. Acceptance of mental health concerns is the first step in that direction and seeking help is most important to help individuals cope with difficulties. Mental health of the elderly needs special attention and we at Fortis National Mental Health Program at Fortis Healthcare welcome the initiative by Columbia Pacific Communities to bring mental health of the elderly into focus.”