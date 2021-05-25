Former ASCI secy-gen Shweta Purandare quits Diageo

By Our Staff

Shweta Purandare, who was until last year Secretary General of the Advertising Standards Council of India, has decided to leave Diageo, which she had joined as Head of Corporate Communications in September 2020. Although there is no official word from Diageo or Purandare, according to our sources, Purandare is serving notice will exit by the month-end.

After a pharma masters and an MBA, Purandare worked for several years at P&G, L’Oreal and her own consulting practice before an eight-year stint at ASCI.