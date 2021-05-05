Fintech Niyo rolls out two new ad campaigns

05 May,2021

By Our Staff

Digital banking fintech Niyo has launched two ad communications to introduce, Niyox, a savings and wealth account aimed at millennials and Generation Z. The ad communications was launched on Hotstar website and mobile app at the just-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL). The campaign has been conceptualised by Sideways Consulting and executed by Picturewali, featuring OTT stars Ayush Mehra and Radhika Mehrotra.

Said Niyo Chief Marketing Officer Vineet Sethi: “We launched NiyoX, a full-suite banking app, to transform the way the Millennials and GenZ bank. With digital innovation at the heart of everything we do at Niyo, we decided to empower them further and boost their banking experience. We know this generation #JustCantWait to get their hands on things they desire and for experiences they want to live. They don’t just want everything in an instant, they also #WantMore out of everything! So we teamed up with our creative partners, Sideways Consulting, and launched these cool, quirky films to encapsulate the essence of Niyo.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways Consulting: “Niyo is setting the ground for neobanking in India. We believe NiyoX’s offerings are going to delight the youngsters and so all we need to do is to bring them alive in a charming manner. Hence, the creative idea was to pick moments from one such relatable, endearing couple’s life and link them to the product offerings. While Niyo is an efficient, tech-enabled finance offering, we don’t want to behave like a stodgy old-school bank. Instead, we want to build a cool and confident brand.”

Said Sharmista Nag, Director and founder, Picturewali: “Shooting during the pandemic especially at a time when the cases were rising was risky. Hence, I asked myself, is it worth the risk? The interesting scripts and an agency with whom I always wanted to collaborate with tempted me. However, when you run a company, one can’t just think about oneself, one has to think about the whole team. Keeping safety our top priority, myself and my producer decided to take the challenge. We ensured that the entire cast and crew followed all safety measures. With a responsible team, a supportive agency and client it was a risk worth taking.”