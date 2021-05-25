‘Every Brand now a Family Brand’

By Our Staff

Parents and children have been spending much more time with each other and generally, the family unit has become more tight-knit, with kids’ influence growing as a result.

To celebrate the launch of Parents Insights globally, research firm The Insights Family has released a new report titled “The Next Generation of Families”.

Over 6,970 kids and 3,400 different parents are interviewed globally, and from the data provided, Insights Family notes that it has “become clear the family dynamic has changed forever.”

Said Sarah Riding, Research & Trends Director, The Insights Family: “After speaking to industry professionals in our Kids & Family Industry Report 2021 we found that 89% agree the world is moving faster than ever before and 7 in 10 think the amount of change is unparalleled. So, as kids, parents, and families continuously change the way they work, learn, and relax – it’s more important than ever to understand their attitudes, behaviours, and consumption patterns.”

The report highlights trends such as:

:: The Future of Education: Parents attitudes have shifted, and they are now strongly considering alternative education options – with the majority of Indian parents (over 5 in 10) now reporting they would like to home-school their child.

:: Every brand now a family brand: Across 21 household expenditure categories in Australia, the number of kids who influence their parents ‘a lot’ has increased across over half of them.

:: Is gaming set to displace TV as the go-family activity?As the next generation of Gen Z and Millennial parents have grown up as gamers themselves, The Insights Family® data shows they are now passing down this hobby to their kids too, with 19% of parents in Japan gaming with their child.

:: The Year of Wellbeing: The prolonged situation of remote learning and social distancing remains a challenge for parents to keep kids motivated and active. 87% of Millennial parents in The Philippines now place extreme importance on health benefits.

:: An Evergreen Generation:With kids having such influence on their parents and brands, it’s more important than ever to have a clear environmental strategy. 79% of parents in Indonesia encourage their kids to think about their effect on the environment.

Other versions of the report are available for North America, LATAM and Europe. The report on “The Next Generation of Families” is now available to download for free at: get.theinsightsfamily.com/familyreport