Elephant Design bolsters top deck

12 May,2021

By Our Staff

Design agency Elephant Design has announced two new appointments at the senior level. This is to further augment its teams across multiple locations. Nidhi Isaac, alumna of the School of The Art Institute Chicago, joins Elephant Design as Director – Brand & Design. Kedar Parundekar, alumnus of Schulich School of Business (Canada), who has been with Elephant Design leading business development for seven years, has been elevated to the position of Vice President – Business & Strategy.

Said Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Director Elephant: “True to my word at the start of the pandemic, we have become location agnostic in the real sense, and I am taking the liberty to hire exceptional talent irrespective of where they work from. I am very excited to welcome Nidhi who comes with rich experience in service design & brand architecture consulting across multiple business segments. Kedar is an asset to our organisation and his new role will give him more flexibility to create pathbreaking strategies. But we are not done yet …expect to hear about further augmentation soon!”

Said Isaac: “I see this as an exciting opportunity to create meaningful transformations for brands and businesses, providing immense value for the new Indian consumer.”

Added Parundekar: “It’s an honour to have been a part of Elephant’s growth story till now. The last few years have been filled with some really exciting work. I am looking forward to helping build a strong team of creative professionals and thought leaders at Elephant to be able to strengthen our strategic offering even further.”