DKMS-BMST launches campaign for World Cancer Day

25 May,2021

By Our Staff

To mark World Blood Cancer Day observed on May 28, DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, launched their digital campaign #WeAreAllWeNeed that calls for Indians to come forward and register as potential blood stem cell donors.

The campaign which involves celebrities and influencers across the country, aims to spread the message how a simple cheek swab can save the life of a blood cancer patient who needs a stem cell transplant. Celebrities are posting their video appeal and photos with the official symbol for World Blood Cancer Day the red ampersand sign “&” – which symbolizes solidarity with those affected by blood cancer.

Said Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India: “For patients who cannot find a matching donor the delay can be fatal. The campaign #WeAreAllWeNeed raises awareness on the importance of registering as donors and helps spread the word to win the battle against blood cancer. If every single one of us does our part, by registering just imagine the number of lives we can save.”