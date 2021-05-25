Dixcy Textiles onboards TBWA as agency partner

25 May,2021

By Our Staff

TBWA\India has partnered with Dixcy Textiles, to establish a distinctive brand voice and manage the creative portfolio for its leading brand, Dixcy Scott.

Said Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\India: “With the revamped product line, Dixcy was looking for an agency partner to align the brand positioning of Dixcy Scott with their new vision and direction. The Indian innerwear category is highly competitive yet similar in messaging. We are thrilled Dixcy has entrusted TBWA\India to partner with them on this journey and create a bold and distinct new space for brand. We both see this as a fantastic opportunity to do some lovely breakthrough work for the brand.”

Added Zoher Kapuswala, Head – Marketing, Dixcy Textiles: “We are happy to partner with TBWA\India on our journey to meet our vision for the Dixcy Scott brand. We see significant opportunities for growth, and we are confident that TBWA will help us create a compelling identity and voice for the brand that resonates with our customers. We welcome TBWA\India onboard and look forward to working with them.”