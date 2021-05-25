Today's Top Stories
- Dixcy Textiles onboards TBWA as agency partner
- Alcohol adspend to beat market with 5.3% growth in 2021 as hospitality opens up
- Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Pure Nutrition
- DKMS-BMST launches campaign for World Cancer Day
- Wavemaker retains media mandate for L’Oreal
- Former ASCI secy-gen Shweta Purandare quits Diageo
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | This year, there is no clampdown on newspaper distribution in the metros. But ads have reduced considerably. So do we see a dip in the fortunes of print?
- ‘Every Brand now a Family Brand’
- Ranjona Banerji: Has the Indian media woken up at last? No, not really!
Videos