Dentsu Data Sciences unveils Millennial & Gen Z Study

14 May,2021

By Our Staff

The Data Sciences Division of Dentsu India, has unveiled its latest Insights report, ‘The Next Normal: The Rise of the Contactless Economy’ under its specialist consumer insights wing — Dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) Insights. The report covers deep findings of the impact of a contactless world on consumer behaviour and sentiment of the Gen Z and millennial audiences from Urban India.

Said Gautam Mehra, Chief Data Officer (Asia Pacific) & CEO dentsu Programmatic: “While the world grapples with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, there is widespread uncertainty. However, in an ‘at home’ economy, the only assurance is that a next normal is being created, promoted by a hyper-connected world. Pegged to globally reach a $3trillion size by 2025, the ‘at home’ consumption economy has been fueled by the need for consumers to look at digital channels to maintain normalcy in their lives – be it to connect with friends and family virtually, purchase necessities, subscribe to content or discover and learn new skills. Millennials and Gen Z consumers, being digital natives, have been better equipped in adapting to a virtual world with demonstrating a greater adoption of cashless payments and an openness to discover and try new brands.”

Added Abhinay Bhasin, Vice President (Asia Pacific) and Head of DMC Insights, Dentsu International: “The Next Normal has given rise to a hyper-connected virtual world fueled by better internet connectivity promoting an increase in online consumption and fulfillment of the needs within a contactless world. Being tech-natives, Gen Z and millennials will form a cornerstone of new age marketing and brand engagement given their growing spending power and digital literacy. A virtual world has given rise to human experience platforms. With the virus hitting home, there has been a hyper awareness of health and safety amongst Millennials and Gen Z audiences. This report builds on the commitment of DMC Insights to deliver industry leading insights on this demographic covering their impact on various aspects of consumption and growth.”