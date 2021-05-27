Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Your responses are often politically correct, but against popular perception Aren’t you worried about a negative perception building against you?

26 May,2021

Ouch, we actually asked this question. And he actually answered it. Without further ado, the May 26 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. We of course wish Dr Das well, as also his family – at home in the super-large world of industry and academia. Read on…

Q. Your responses are often politically correct, but you do know that they are often against the popular perception. Whether it’s on retrenchment, negativity on television. Your comments? Aren’t you worried about a negative perception building against you because it may appear that you don’t want to upset the holy cows?

A. I mentioned once in this column that I can’t be simultaneously political and correct. Now I shall add that I am not in a perception-building exercise. Too late for me to get engaged in this exercise. Besides, one has to have a perception to plan a strategy. I doubt if I have any. I am just another guy who is earning his living by getting meaningfully engaged in activities that generate some economic value. And by the time such negative perception is built a Covid can take my breath away. When life and livelihood are in jeopardy, worrying about one’s perception is the last thing one can have in mind. Finally, I answer as I feel is appropriate by remaining objective, from my viewpoint of course. One needn’t agree, but as they say intolerance is a new bragging skill.