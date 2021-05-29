Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you blame the consumer for the dubious content on certain media entities? If they wouldn’t patronise them, the entities would cease to exist…

Well, you know why we asked the question. Just how can media entities – news channels especially – survive without patronage. Without further ado, the May 28 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Would you blame the consumer for the dubious content on certain media entities? If they wouldn’t patronise them, the entities would cease to exist…

A. I am befuddled by your question ie blaming consumers for dubious content served by certain media entities, as the latter’s existence is dependent on them. Are you serious? You are suggesting that consumers can be force-fed content these days, even when they have a surfeit of options, including not subscribing to the offerings of the entities. Consumers today are spoilt with choices. So, they can’t be manipulated to engage with any content under duress. A typical content, not endorsed by the cognoscenti like you, but embraced by its relevant audience may reflect the ever-changing consumption trend. In a country like India with a plethora of mindsets/ opinions/ cultural milieu, it’s difficult to produce an offering that caters to every narrative/ preferences homogeneously. Consumers have the option of abjuring brands that are not in sync with their preferences, the way brands have the choice of catering to a defined target market (crafted as per the preferred psychographics of a media entity).