Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Was the IPL 2021 suspension the right decision or should it also have been allowed to continue?

07 May,2021

This isn’t a fun Friday question, but pertinent. So, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Was the IPL 2021 suspension the right decision or should it also have been allowed to continue?

A. Under the current circumstances of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, it makes sense. So far players were not getting affected (as they were in bubbles), but with their affliction, the imperatives changed and the decision to postpone IPL seems rational. Players are also human beings and their safety should also be a matter of concern. Besides, there are many other activities associated with the matches and that indirectly involves other people who in turn also get susceptible to the virus. So, it’s prudent to postpone IPL.