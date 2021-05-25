Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | This year, there is no clampdown on newspaper distribution in the metros. But ads have reduced considerably. So do we see a dip in the fortunes of print?

25 May,2021

Yes, we have asked a similar question in the past, but circumstances have changed. So, we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his wisdom, which he has shared in the May 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. This year, there is no clampdown on newspaper distribution in the metros. But ads have reduced considerably. So, do we see a dip in the fortunes of the print media in India?

A. I have answered questions of similar nature in the past. There are two separate aspects of the question:

1) you can’t make a generalised prediction of print media in India. What you observe in the metros is not the same reality in non-metros and specially in case of language newspapers. In fact, it is quite to the contrary, both in terms of distribution/ circulation and advertising. The non-metro situation is not so gloomy compared to metro-based newspapers.

2) There is no denying the fact that there is bearishness in the business and consumption sentiments in the country, which, in turn, is affecting the business and communication activities. So, every format of media is under pressure, especially those which are overdependent on advertising. Print media is not the only one that is experiencing south in topline numbers. Hence, your concern has to be both deaveraged and contextualised to the operating environment.