Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | These days, what’s it that makes you smile?

21 May,2021

It may appear to be a very simple question, but it’s actually quite profound. We’ve been distraught with the way things are. So, we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question and requested him to share his wisdom in the May 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. These days, what’s it that makes you smile?

A. When I can, I try and bring a smile on someone else’s face, especially amongst people who are dispossessed. Otherwise, I smile every moment thinking how lucky I am when I breathe without an oxygen cylinder. I feel grateful and thank the universe for the benefaction.