Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is so much uncertainty in life. It’s almost like taking one day a time. What’s your advice to A&M professionals on bracing the times?

06 May,2021

It’s a question that’s concerning a whole lot of us. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question. Without further ado, let’s hear it from him in the May 6 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Uncertainty has always been uncertain. But we used to think it happens to others. As a spiritual person, I have always believed that uncertainty is the only certainty. Covid has erased the probability of a pseudo lead time between certainty and uncertainty. So, extreme vigil at an individual and collective level has to be maintained all the time. There is no special advice for any profession. Pandemic doesn’t show any bias for any profession, any age, any class etc. What is true for an individual and society is also true for the A&M industry. We have to win together.