Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There are many who think that the media shouldn’t be faulting the government for the inefficiencies in the Covid management. What according to you should be the media’s role?

05 May,2021

It’s a question that is being raised by some in the social media, so we asked our Wizard with Words (and Wisdom) this question. Without further ado, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the Das ka Dum edition of May 5. Read on…

A. Covid as a pandemic is an unprecedented challenge. At a generic level, it demands not only a collective response, it needs a global collaboration to combat. Hence, both the government and citizens/civil society have to work together to confront the “unknown unknown”. So, we should desist from accusations. I agree that the government has a fiduciary responsibility to protect its citizens, yet during such a crisis, public-private partnership and the media must work together constructively to mitigate the prevailing crisis. That would channelise the collective energy more impactfully. We must not sit at the judgment seat and try to give a verdict that borders on accusations and finger-pointing. No collective effort can be successful without inclusive engagement.