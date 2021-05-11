Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There are a large number of people who say that one shouldn’t hear the negative news on television. What’s your view?

11 May,2021

How many times have you switched to Masterchef Australia to escape the harsh realities and noise aired on the nightly news bulletins? So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views on the negativity in television news in the May 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. There are a large number of people who say that one shouldn’t hear the negative news on television. What’s your view?

A. One has to find what is negative news. What is negative to one may be different to another person who might consider same as providing heightened alertness. I am not suggesting that positive news is not welcome. I also admit that over-exposure to negativity engenders emotional turbulence amongst citizens. Any news medium is expected to keep citizens updated with the latest happenings. Consequently, it’s a challenge to suppress reality. Viewers of course have the choice of avoiding what they consider as negative. Now watching spiritual channels might provide solace in these turbulent times.