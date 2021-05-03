Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since you can put a philosophical spin to many things, any lessons from the election results of yesterday?

03 May,2021

The question is self-explanatory. And we all know the context. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the Das ka Dum edition of May 3. Read on…

Q. Since you can put a philosophical spin to many things, any lessons from the election results of yesterday?

A. Janata Janardhan Sab Jaante Hain. This is an often-repeated wisdom of any political arena. The beauty of democracy is citizens get a chance to express their choice once in every five years. So, a win or defeat offers its respective learnings. As a student of marketing, I feel that a real winner (beyond a statistical winner) learns from the outcome and move on, as in the ocean of time… fiveyears is nothing. This would also pass but the arbitrage by Janata Janardhan would always have the last say. In the ultimate analysis, democracy is the real winner.