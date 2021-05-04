Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Sandeep Goyal taking over Rediffusion is a homecoming of sorts. Now we know Goyal can be a super-aggressive agency boss. What are the changes you expect him to bring in?

04 May,2021

We thought we provoke him into giving a controversial response, but then we knew BD would be politically correct. As he always is. But then one needs to ponder over his answer to know what he means. Without further ado, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the Das ka Dum edition of May 4. Read on…

A. It’s an interesting development. I don’t have any astrological prowess, but I am confident that Mr Goyal would leave his distinctive mark on the future operations of a great institution. He would leverage technology and creativity in a very symbiotic way to serve his customers. Ultimately, market is the only arbiter of success and so long Mr Goyal can keep the agency ahead of the carve of consumer evolution and make his partners successful in their business journey, he would enhance the quality of the agency business.