Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Kolkata’s Telegraph has been showing amazing courage and creativity on its news pages. Why do you think newspapers not call a spade a spade? DAVP ads? Or that illegally built mezzanine floor?

19 May,2021

Q. We normally don’t take names of entities in Das ka Dum, but we must credit Kolkata’s Telegraph for amazing courage and creativity. A friend summed it up appropriately: “Only newspaper who has guts in this countryWhy do you think newspapers not call a spade a spade? DAVP ads? Or that illegally built mezzanine floor?

A. What is the definition of having guts? Anti-establishment? Publishing facts? Every newspaper has its own editorial approach. We can’t arrogate to ourselves the right to judge the editorial policies of newspapers. In fact every newspaper has its stories that show the so-called ‘guts’. A Mumbai newspaper published the list of people who left their heavenly bodies due to lack of oxygen. A Hindi heartland newspaper reported about the actual number of departed souls. Creativity is a function of imagination/ sense of aesthetics, and perhaps not guts. The reasons, mentioned by you, for alleged drought of guts is difficult to confirm unless one loves gossip.