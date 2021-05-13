Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How do you react to a large number of corporates and some ad agencies going in for four-day weeks or 10-day breaks?

12 May,2021

We thought he would give a response that wouldn’t praise the move, given the workaholic that he is. But he didn’t. Let’s read Dr Bhaskar Das’s views on the question in the May 12 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. How do you react to a large number of corporates and some ad agencies going in for four-day weeks or 10-day breaks?

A. Very humane move, to my mind. Every individual is fighting her/his unique battles now, physical, emotional and professional. A four-day week (not necessarily a reduction of working hours) might provide the necessary balm to the battered soul of individuals.