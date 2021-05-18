Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Even the rich & powerful have not escaped the wrath of the new variant. The pandemic has been a great equaliser. As the line on truckbacks says: Sab ka Maalik Ek. Your comments?

18 May,2021

Q. Even the rich and powerful have not escaped the wrath of the new variant. The pandemic has been a great equaliser. As the line on truckbacks says: Sab ka Maalik Ek. Your comments?

A. Yes, empirical evidence corroborates your observation. ‘Sab Ka Maalik Ek’ is a quintessential truth but I find the Maalik in hospitals, in doctors, in all those people who help us live but habitually glossed over their existence (read we took it for granted).