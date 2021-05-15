Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A friend told us that the only reason he subscribes to newspapers is the need for various household requirements. News for him is from digital. Comments

14 May,2021

Okay, it’s a mean question to ask. But, then, that’s Das ka Dum for you. We ask what we think is good to ask. And our dear Wizard with Words answers everything. Sometimes giving it back to us. Let’s read Dr Bhaskar Das’s views on the question in the May 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. A friend told us that the only reason he subscribes to newspapers is the need for various household requirements. Also, on a Sunday, one gets the glazed, chikna paper. News for him is from digital. Comments

A. That’s an unkind comment from your friend. It’s quite possible that he/she has deficiency of cognitive nutrition. Otherwise, extraction of some ancillary benefits by an individual can’t trivialise the dominant logic of subscribing a newspaper which is upgradation from the cacophony of infodemic that is prevailing, thanks to the social media. Finally, a sample of one isn’t statistically significant to be extrapolated to the universe population. After all cognitive malnutrition hasn’t been as yet an epidemic.