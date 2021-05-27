Criteo and Httpool announce partnership

26 May,2021

By Our Staff

Httpool and Criteo have announced the appointment of Httpool as Criteo’s official adsales partner for India and Indonesia. Criteo is evolving to be a world’s leading Commerce Media Platform and driving its growth through machine-learning and AI technology, data and performance at scale, and measurable ROI for brands, retailers, and agencies. Through Criteo’s Ad Sales Partner Program with Httpool, Criteo is further accelerating its growth in India and Indonesia, providing full-funnel marketing solutions aimed at driving profits and sales for retailers and brands.

Said Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director of SEA & India, Criteo: “We are pleased to announce the official adsales partnership with Httpool in India and Indonesia. We look forward to extending our support further and equipping marketers in these growing markets with Criteo’s trusted and impactful advertising solutions through this partnership.”

Added Pankaj Jain, Partner Director, Native India & SEA, Httpool: “We are extremely excited to be the ad sales partner for Criteo. It’s one of the very few technology platforms that can successfully build a vast network of publishers with the ability to target online shoppers based on their interests and behaviour. Together, we aim to extend the platform to every advertiser by providing our best-dedicated team and ensuring we support advertisers at every stage.”