CineMan Productions launches OHO Gujarati

11 May,2021

By Our Staff

CineMan Productions has associated with Khushi Advertising to launch OHO Gujarati, a premium streaming platform. It will feature content from the Gujarati media and entertainment industry. Spearheaded by Abhishek Jain, filmmaker and founder of CineMan Productions and co-founder, OHO Gujarati, the venture will showcase blockbuster movies, web/mini-series, documentaries, talk shows, theatre plays amongst others. The platform is dedicated to bringing curated stories by the people from every corner of Gujarat to the limelight, the name of the platform too was suggested by the people through a poll that was conducted online.

OHO Gujarati will kickstart its streaming with the maiden web series, Vitthal Teedi, starring Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame.

Said Jain: “I believe there are several talented, young storytellers. And the vision to launch OHO Gujarati is to provide a platform to inspire and encourage these undiscovered talents. Through this venture, we wish to bring to fore the culturally rich heritage of Gujarat, in terms of literature, content and entertainment, which can be showcased to the world. Also, it is a small effort to bring forward the best stories from every corner of the state, which will not only entertain and enlighten the Gujarati community in India but will make the global Gujarati community feel connected to their roots.”