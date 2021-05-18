Chimp&z Inc wins digital mandate for Astral

Chimp&z Inc, the digital advertising agency from the house of Merge Infinity, was awarded the digital mandate for Astral Pipes, Astral Foundation, and Astral Adhesives. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for social media management, SEO, paid media and website maintenance for Astral Pipes and Astral Foundation.

Said Kairav Engineer, Vice President – Business Development, Astral Limited: “Astral enjoys a great deal of trust and sizable equity in the Indian market. Always a step ahead with innovative products and smart solutions, Astral brands have been trailblazers in their respective industries. Our aim now is to amplify our digital communication with social media strategizing, video marketing, influencer marketing, and all the other upgraded digital tools. We look forward to enhancing Astral’s digital presence through this partnership.”

Added Ashish Duggal, Vice President – Growth & Operations, Chimp&z Inc.: “We are thrilled to be associating with a group of brands that strive to set benchmarks with all their initiatives – the Astral Ltd. Chimp&z Inc’s integrated approach on the digital front clubbed with the brand’s efforts to serve consumers to the best of their abilities can be the inception of a strong alliance that delivers some remarkable work overtime.”