Brandie appoints Junaid Hakim as National Director

Junaid Hakim
Crowd marketing platform Brandie has announced the appointment of Junaid Hakim as National Director for India
Said Pranav Kosuri, Co-Founder, Brandie: “The global impact of COVID-19 has fundamentally impacted the marketing industry and highlighted the growing importance of WOM marketing and customer advocacy. Junaid’s vast experience, strategic perspective, and operational focus will play a vital role in strengthening Brandie’s core leadership team and ensure our continued fast growth and adoption amongst agencies and brands in one of our core markets.”