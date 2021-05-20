Brandie appoints Junaid Hakim as National Director

19 May,2021

By Our Staff

Crowd marketing platform Brandie has announced the appointment of Junaid Hakim as National Director for India

Said Pranav Kosuri, Co-Founder, Brandie: “The global impact of COVID-19 has fundamentally impacted the marketing industry and highlighted the growing importance of WOM marketing and customer advocacy. Junaid’s vast experience, strategic perspective, and operational focus will play a vital role in strengthening Brandie’s core leadership team and ensure our continued fast growth and adoption amongst agencies and brands in one of our core markets.”