Blox Real Estate bolsters senior team

26 May,2021

By Our Staff

Real estate buying platform Blox has appointed Shivani Karia Jhaveri as Chief Marketing Officer and Founding Member of Blox. Post its successful first round of funding of $2M led by Tinder founder Justin Mateen, celebrity investor, Brad Bao, the Co-Founder of Lime and Kinzon Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in the company. Blox also has a post funding valuation of $12M, making it one of the high valued startups at the early seed stage.

Jhaveri has over a decade of experience in marketing ranging from luxury marketing, strategy and brand building. As the COVID-19 induced lockdown became the new normal, Shivani assisted Aditya Jhaveri, Founder and CEO – Blox, in building the investor pitch deck.

Said Aditya Jhaveri – Founder & CEO: “It is with immense pleasure that we bring on board Shivani as the new Chief Marketing Officer of Blox. With her expertise and ambition, she has truly been a guiding force for Blox – right from its conceptualization to where it is today. I am positive that she will take on her role with great zeal and will significantly contribute to the company’s growth in the future.”