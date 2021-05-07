Bajaj Finserv launches drive against financial fraud

07 May,2021

By Our Staff

Financial conglomerate Bajaj Finserv has launched its public awareness campaign, ‘Savdhan Rahein. Safe Rahein’, across digital and social media platforms, to educate customers and public at large on financial fraud risks and how to stay protected.

The #SavdhanRaheinSafeRahein public awareness campaign is live on Bajaj Finserv’s digital and social media platforms. The brand has also gone live with the campaign on other infotainment and entertainment apps like Chingari, Josh and Jio Saavn, to effectively reach out to the regional audiences, present on these platforms.

The campaign has been developed, taking into cognizance the actual fraudulent scenarios witnessed by the Fraud Control teams of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.