Autumn Grey partners with MMTC-PAMP

17 May,2021

By Our Staff

Autumn Grey Bangalore has launched a campaign #WahiRivaazNayaAndaaz for MMTC-PAMP. The campaign celebrates Akshaya Tritiya urging people to invest in MMTC-PAMP’s 24K 999.9 purest digital gold.

Said Swati Balani, Executive Creative Director said: “Gold buying is at the heart of the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. With this campaign, we are urging people to follow those rituals from the safety of their homes. The emotional banter between the mother and son showcases the age-old gold buying tradition in a new light with MMTC-PAMP’s digital gold investment.”

Added Sandhya Gurung, Associate Vice President- AutumnGrey: “In this new partnership with MMTC PAMP, we are bringing our collective strategic and creative approach to add a fresh new perspective to the traditional gold investment! MMTC-PAMP’s contactless digital gold is giving our consumers a new way to invest in the 24K 999.9 purest gold.”