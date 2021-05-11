Ashwini Deshpande to lead design jury at London International Awards

11 May,2021

By Our Staff

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder and Director, Elephant Design, has been named as one of the jury presidents for the London International Awards (LIA). Deshpande will lead the Design and Package Design Jury. Deshpande is the only Indian among the 16 Jury Presidents selected for the London International Awards.

The jury members at the London International Awards (LIA) members are required to evaluate every piece of work individually during the first round and meet with other presidents online next to decide on the winners once shortlists have been decided. Created for creatives, the LIA is in its 12th year and will reward the best creative work globally. It has also introduced two standalone competitions this year – ‘Creative Use of Data’ and ‘Transformative Business Impact’.

Said Deshpande: “I am excited to be leading the Design and Packaging Design Jury for London International Awards. LIA is special as it is run by an all-women crew. Would love to see some comforting, classic and timeless work especially because of the times we are going through. Looking forward to some refreshing and responsible work as well”.