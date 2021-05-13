ASCI secy gen Manisha Kapoor is VP, ICAS

By Our Staff

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) General Secretary Manisha Kapoor has been appointed to the executive committee of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS). She will be one of the four vice-presidents on the executive committee. Set up by the European Advertising Standards Alliance in 2008, ICAS is a global platform of self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

In her role as part of the ICAS leadership team, Kapoor will take forward the agenda of self-regulation globally. Some priority areas of ICAS for the next couple of years are:

:: To promote advertising self-regulation as an optimal mechanism for consumer protection

:: To strengthen ICAS as a global alliance

:: To facilitate knowledge sharing among SROs to establish best practices

:: To support emerging SROs across the globe

:: To monitor global trends in the advertising ecosystem that impact self-regulation

:: Work closely with established and emerging digital platforms to make the online space more transparent and fairer for consumers

Said Kapoor in a statement: “This appointment is a recognition of ASCI’s growing global standing and influence in the narrative of responsible advertising, as well as the importance of Indian advertising industry itself at a global level. This offers us a chance to exchange learnings and best practices. With the Indian advertising industry evolving fast and digitalisation boosting growth, ASCI’s leadership of the ICAS executive committee will add new perspectives to the agenda of responsible advertising.”