Ariel release new film on Covid heroes

28 May,2021

By Our Staff

Ariel India has released a video capturing the stories of real heroes who are leading by example and doing more than their share during the pandemic. The film was launched on Ariel’s social media channels.

Ariel salutes the spirit and dedication of these citizens who started the cycle of change and took upon themselves the responsibility to extend support in their best capacity. There are many around us who, embodying the same spirit as demonstrated by these heroes, continue to put society first and help day in and day out. These heroes are relentless and their drive to steer the change is inspirational for all of us.

Said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G Indian Subcontinent and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent: “At Ariel, we believe that progress is impossible without change, and each of us has the power to make a difference. We salute these ordinary citizens for their extraordinary contribution to society. They inspire us through their selfless acts of kindness and teach us that when we all play our part to help each other, we can truly #ChangeTheCycle.”