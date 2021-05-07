AR Rahman creates new jingle for JSW Cement

07 May,2021

By Our Staff

AR Rahman has created a brand-new jingle for JSW Cement titled Yaariyaan. This jingle forms the musical track of JSW Cement’s new TVC, “Kal Ki Mazboot Tayari Ke Liye”. AR Rahman has composed, scored and sung the Yaariyaan jingle of this TVC and the lyrics have been penned by noted songwriter Shellee. The TVC was conceptualized by Plotter’s Ink.

Said AR Rahman: “I am always motivated to compose music and sing songs which give hope. I believe music has the power to strengthen us all. I hope the JSW Cement jingle “Yaariyaan” brings a smile to people disoriented due to the current situation.”

Added Nilesh Narwekar, CEO of JSW Cement: “It is a great honour that the legendary A. R. Rahman agreed to create a new jingle for JSW Cement. As India’s foremost Green cement brand, this TVC reiterates our commitment in ensuring a more sustainable future through our environment-friendly cement products. Our green cement not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also consumes less energy during its manufacturing process. By using our Green cement, the Indian consumers not only fulfil the aspirations of having their own home but also provides a safe & sustainable future for future generations.”