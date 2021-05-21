Apurva Purohit to exit Jagran group

21 May,2021

By Our Staff

Apurva Purohit, senior media industryperson and President of the Jagran Group, has announced her departure from the Jagroup group. This is after over half a decade with the group and a 16-year stint with MBL (Radio City). She will be in the group till July 1, 2021 and there is no replacement like in her place.

Said RK Agarwal, Group Chief Financial Officer, Jagran Prakashan Limited: “Apurva’s key strengths lie in her ability to simplify complex problems, build teams and implement innovations and strategies in a focused and extremely effective fashion. Her understanding of consumer behavior and what drives change in people, and managing the tough business of media which require both right and left brain thinking and her business acumen have been invaluable to Jagran, especially in the last few difficult years. Her exit is a great loss to the Group but also to me personally since I have always looked upon her for independent high quality advice in key matters, especially those concerning corporate governance and a business view of finance. I wish her all the very best”

Added Purohit: “I have spent 32 years in media and have had the good fortune to work on every possible media platform, from the early days of setting up Lodestar, one of India’s finest media houses, to working in television, radio, print and digital. These three decades have given me incredible opportunities to build and scale up a diverse set of businesses – from fledgling ones like Radio City, to new ventures like Times TV and supervising turnarounds in mature organizations like Zee TV. I will continue to use these experiences to mentor and guide CEOs and entrepreneurs to build valuable businesses, a role I have been doing for the past few years at Jagran and the other companies I am associated with. I have been reflecting recently, especially in this period of crisis, that it is the job of each one of us who has the ability and the resources to drive change, to worry about the economic situation around us and do everything in our power to create positive impact. This phase of my journey is about creating and funding businesses which work towards generating employment where it is needed, and at scale, a sorely needed initiative given the significant number of people who have been rendered jobless in the past year.”